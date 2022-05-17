Anya Taylor-Joy changes her signature platinum blonde hairstyle

Anya Taylor-Joy is showing a different side! The actress traded her signature platinum blonde hairstyle for a shorter bob and micro-fringe.

But is it part of a new era or for a movie?

The Argentinian star is reportedly in Australia filming for the prequel to Mad Max Fury Road, Furiosa. Anya gave a glimpse of her new and unexpected look on social media after sharing a snap with her boyfriend, Malcolm McRae.

Last month Taylor-Joy said she might be making some changes to her hair for the movie. According to reports from Variety’s weekly Just For Variety column, Anya said she is hoping to shave her head for her starring role in George Miller’s movie.

“She wants to, but George doesn’t want her to,” the movie’s costume designer, Jenny Beavan, told the publication. “So I don’t know whether she will or not.”

As fans of the film already know, Charlize Theron famously buzzed off all her hair for role as Furiosa in Fury Road. So, Anya doing the same would be a big deal for a lot of fans.

Malkin went on to say that he’s asked Taylor-Joy about her hair plans a multiple times since she signed onto the project, though she has always politely declined to comment on what will happen.