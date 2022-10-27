Chris Hemsworth shows off his incredible physique while surfing in Byron Bay

Chris Hemsworth gets ready for the beach! The Australian star was spotted waking up his surfboard in Byron Bay, showing off his incredible physique, and preparing to catch some waves with his friends.
The 39-year-old star was photographed unloading his truck in the parking lot. Hemsworth got comfortable in his wetsuit, stretching and showing his torso. This is not the first time he is spotted in the same place, as he is known for having lots of fun surfing in Byron Bay.
Chris was seen heading down to the shoreline and putting on the rest of his wetsuit to protect himself against the cold. The actor seems to be enjoying his time back home, after finishing four months of filming the highly anticipated film ‘Mad Max: Furiosa.’
The star and his wife Elsa Pataky are currently planning to build their second home in Byron Buy, purchasing a 35-hectare property in August. The couple purchased the land for $4.25 million back in 2019 and spent $4.4 million in the construction.
It was reported that the second home would be their “celebrity guesthouse” and will be built next to their current $30 million home, in which they now live with their 10-year-old daughter India Rose, and their 8-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan.
