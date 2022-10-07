Chris Hemsworth’s kids prove to be the biggest fans of his Marvel character Thor

It seems Chris Hemsworth’s children are as obsessed with Thor as we are! The happy family was recently spotted boarding a private jet, with some precious cargo in their belongings, a replica of the iconic character’s hammer.

Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky looked casual as they prepared to travel with their 8-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha, and their 10-year-old daughter India, from Harbour City to Byron Bay, where they reside.

The replica of the hammer was photographed among their valuables, as the airport staff helped the celebrity family with their baggage, while in Sydney, proving that their kids are big fans of his father’s portrayal of the Norse god.

Elsa was seen wearing acid wash jeans, a V-neck sweater and minimal jewelry, while Chris wore black sweatpants, high top sneakers and a white T-shirt.

The actress was recently asked a difficult question during an interview on ‘The Kyle and Jackie O Show,’ involving her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth, as she plays Russell Crowe’s girlfriend in the film ‘Poker Face.’

“If you had to kiss Liam in a movie, for the sake of art, would that be okay?” the co-hosts asked, to which she admitted that it would be “even better” than kissing a stranger in a film.

“Everything stays in the family,” she said, explaining that she would feel more comfortable than playing the part with a random actor.