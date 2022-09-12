Chris Hemsworth shares kids’ milestone, calls it a ‘super proud dad moment’

Chris Hemsworth couldn’t be more proud of his boys.

The actor and athlete shared a photo of his twins, Sasha and Tristan, 8, who recently participated in their first jiu-jitsu tournament. He shared how proud of them he felt and called out their coach for his great work.

The photos were shared on Instagram and show Hemsworth posing alongside his kids, who are wearing their jiu-jitsu kimonos and are smiling happily. Other photos in the post include both of their kids raising their fists, proud and happy with their performances.

“Super proud dad moment watching my kids at their first jiu-jitsu tournament,” wrote Hemsworth on Instagram. Then, he took the time to call out his kids’ coach, complimenting him for his work and dedication to his students. “Big shout out to coach @thalisonvsoares for his amazing leadership and support with all his students,” he wrote.

Hemsworth has three kids with his wife Elsa Pataky, and all have inherited their parents passion for sports. While Tristan and Sasha love to go surfing, camping and to practice jiu-jitsu, their eldest daughter, India, 10, is following in her mother’s footsteps. Pataky, who’s been doing horseback riding for years, has fostered that same passion in her daughter.