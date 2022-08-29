Elsa Pataky and her daughter look like twins at a horseback riding competition

Elsa Pataky and her daughter India have a few things in common, among them, their love of horseback riding. Pataky recently shared a set of images showing how passionate they are about their hobby and how much her 10-year-old daughter is starting to look like her.

“So much fun competing with India at @valleyriversshowjumping!/ entretenido fin de semana compitiendo salto con India!!” Pataky captioned her post, which features different images of herself and her daughter confidently riding their horses. The photos show Pataky and India completing jumps and then getting their ribbons for their performance. The horseback riding tournament was held in Valley & Rivers Show Jumping club, located in Australia.

Elsa Pataky is an athlete, often talking about how much she enjoys exercising and growing stronger. One of her passions is horses, which she often posts about, and is one that she shares with her daughter. “India and I share a lot in horseback riding,” she said in an interview with HOLA. “Both on adventure. I love it, I feel very close to her.”

Pataky has shared images of herself swimming, doing yoga, boxing, and more. In an interview with Body and Soul she discussed her admiration for Olympic athletes, and how they inspire her on her routines. “So I just wanted to have a body like that. And I liked sports... and so then I started training and my goal was to have abs!” she said.