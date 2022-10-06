Elsa Pataky would kiss her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth for a very specific reason

Elsa Pataky shared her thoughts about a romance between her and her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth, in the upcoming film ‘Poker Face.’ And while in the film Elsa plays Russell Crowe’s girlfriend, she talked about the possibility.

The 46-year-old actress says she would be open to play Liam’s love interest just for the role. During a recent interview on ‘The Kyle and Jackie O Show’ Elsa was asked the difficult question.

“If you had to kiss Liam in a movie, for the sake of art, would that be okay?” the co-hosts asked, to which she admitted that it would be “even better” than kissing a stranger in a film.

“Everything stays in the family,” she said, explaining that she would feel more comfortable than playing the part with a random actor.

Elsa recently shared some exciting news with her fans and followers, revealing that she joined the Bulgari family, which includes other A-List stars, such as Eiza González and Zendaya.

“Embodying a strength of character and sensuality often celebrated at Bulgari, Elsa was a natural choice for the Roman jeweler,” Bulgari stated. “She will join a roster of talented women to be welcomed to the maison.”

Meanwhile Elsa says that she “always loved the bold and confident spirit that Bulgari stands for. There are so many timeless and iconic styles like Serpenti that make you feel powerful and joyful at the same time when you wear the pieces.”