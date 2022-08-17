Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks break up after 3-year romance

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have decided to call it quits! The former couple dated for three years, and it seems their busy schedules got in the way of their romantic relationship.

The 26-year-old model and the 32-year-old actor split “a couple of months ago” as it was revealed that the Australian star had some projects going on and was ready to start working without the commitment of a serious relationship.

A close source to the couple gave some details about their breakup to In Touch Magazine. “He didn’t want to be tied down, and work has picked up since the pandemic ended,” the source said, explaining that the model is “heartbroken” following the split.

The pair sparked romantic rumors back in 2019 after Liam’s divorce with singer Miley Cyrus, and a short relationship with ‘Dynasty’ star Maddison Brown. However the couple went public in January 2020, sharing some PDA and an intense kiss in Byron Bay, Australia.

Hemsworth would later introduce Brooks to his parents, and the model spent some special days with him, including birthdays and holidays. Brooks was spotted in some of the photos shared by Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, while on a European ski trip in December 2021.