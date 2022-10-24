Chris Hemsworth photographed barefoot in Australia

Chris Hemsworth looked comfortable and at ease at home.

The 39-year-old actor was photographed while carrying out errands in Byron Bay, the area where he lives with his wife and children. The couple is often photographed barefoot for some reason.

Hemsworth in Australia.

The photos show Hemsworth wearing black shorts and a matching shirt. He wears his wedding band, some brown sunglasses, and a 75k Rolex.

The photos show him talking on the phone and carrying out his day after he finished shooting “Mad Max: Furiosa” alongside Anya Taylor-Joy. “Furiosa” is a spinoff of the successful “Mad Max” franchise, inspired by the character of Furiosa, which Charlize Theron originally played. Taylor-Joy will play a younger version of the role, with Hemsworth rumored to be playing the film’s villain.

Chris Hemsworth in Byron Bay

In “Assembled,” the documentary series behind the Marvel franchise, Hemsworth talked about his most recent role in the cinematic universe and how tough it was on his body. “Each time I’ve played the character and put the muscle on and out the size on, and then lost it for something else and played another character, there’s muscle memory, and I used to say it sort of got easier each time,” he said. “This was particularly hard. I think because the target weight we aimed for was quite a ways above where I’d been before.“