Chris Hemsworth just launched his own production company

Chris Hemsworth is ready to take his role as a producer to the next level. He recently announced “Wild State” his own production company, which plans to make scripted and unscripted content.

The company was founded in partnership with Will Grayson, a producer who’s worked with Hemsworth in the past. The two will soon release documentary programs for National Geographic. “As lifelong fans of National Geographic, we are thrilled to be able to continue and deepen our partnership with them along with the entire Disney+ platform,” reads Hemsworth and Grayson’s joint statement

“Wild State” plans to make shows about adventure, exploration, travel and science. “Wild State is dedicated to generating immersive narratives that both entertain and shine a light on important issues around the globe. We’re grateful for the opportunity to tell highly impactful, important stories in the unscripted space backed by the support of the premier global conservation and environmental brand in Nat Geo,” continues their statement.

Hemsworth’s new project “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth” will soon premiere on Disney+, and is very much in line with his new production company. The six part series will explore the potential of the human body, and shows him collaborating with scientists as they try to maximize performance, reduce stress and more. Some of the tasks he carries out include swimming in the arctic ocean and hanging off a rope thousands of miles off the ground.

“It was one extreme after another — a series of scientific experiments where I was the guinea pig,” said Hemsworth to Entertainment Weekly.

The series will premiere in the fall on Disney+.