Why Anya Taylor-Joy was replaced by Lily-Rose Depp in upcoming ‘Nosferatu’ film

Bad news for fans of Anya Taylor-Joy. The talented actress will not be starring in the highly anticipated ‘Nosferatu’ movie, as she was forced to drop out of the project after having scheduling conflicts.

The Argentinian star was first linked to Harry Styles for the project, however two stars were happy to replace the previous cast. Now Lily-Rose Depp, who will be starring alongside The Weeknd in HBO’s ‘The Idol,’ and Bill Skarsgard, best known for his incredible performance in ‘IT,’ will be starring in ‘Nosferatu.’

The upcoming film has been described by Deadline as a “gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgard) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.”

Anya seemed to be excited to be involved in the project, as she reportedly tried to make her schedule work and stayed for as long as she could, before making the difficult decision of exiting the film.

Horror fans have shared their disappointment as they said Anya was the perfect choice for the role, while others have said Skarsgard replacing Harry was a good move, with the actor recently starring in the terrifying horror film ‘Barbarian’ and in the upcoming remake of ‘The Crow.’

Anya is currently busy preparing for the ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ prequel, and it seems she is all in for making some changes to her hair for the role.

According to reports from Variety ,Anya is hoping to shave her head. As fans of the film already know, Charlize Theron famously buzzed off all her hair for role as Furiosa in Fury Road. So, Anya doing the same would be a big deal for a lot of fans.