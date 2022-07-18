WATCH: Lily Rose Depp and The Weeknd’s twisted love story in ‘The Idol’

Lily Rose Depp is about to show us what the price for stardom really is! Looking absolutely stunning in the highly anticipated HBO series ‘The Idol’ acting alongside The Weeknd, in a new trailer that gives a glimpse into the Hollywood life of an up-and-coming pop star.

With many special guests, the new TV series created by The Weeknd and Sam Levinson, best known for his success in the two seasons of Euphoria, ‘The Idol’ will be running for seven episodes and will include fan-favorite BLACKPINK star Jennie, singer Troye Sivan, and more stars.

HBO has now released the first look at the long awaited show, showing the lavish lifestyle of the rich and famous under the California sun, with money, mansions, drugs, champagne and a lot of bizarre situations about to develop on the small screen.

The new trailer also referred to “the sick and twisted minds” of Levinson and The Weeknd, hinting at what’s to come and describing “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood.”

Lily Rose’s character can be seen working at the studio, practicing choreography with back up dancers, and later having a conversation with The Weeknd’s character. “Why don’t you just be yourself,” he asks. “Because there’s nothing about me that’s relatable,” she replies.

The new fascinating story follows a rising pop star and a self-help guru and cult-leader, having a complex relationship and navigating the journey to fame and fortune.