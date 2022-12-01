Anya Taylor Joy is the best part of ‘Super Mario Bros’ trailer

Anya Taylor-Joy is taking on yet another iconic role. The Argentine-British actress is playing Princess Peach in “Super Mario Bros,” an upcoming animated movie that co-starsChris Pratt, Charlie Day, Jack Black, and more.

The second trailer for “Super Mario Bros” was released a couple of days ago and it shows more of the plot. It also features some significant changes from previous perceptions of Princess Peach, a character who’s frequently needing to be rescued. In the film, it appears like Peach is a beloved leader for the Mushroom Kingdom and a partner for Mario, with both of them trying to prevent Bowser, the video game’s dinosaur villain, from taking over their universe.

“Together, we are going to stop that monster,” says Peach in the trailer, showcasing the iconic pink dress of the video game yet also a different and more battle-ready outfits.

Anya Taylor-Joy is one of Hollywood’s favorite rising actresses. She fits the new vibe of Princess Peach, often playing characters that are prickly and layered, who are not afraid to get their hands dirty. This year, she started in “The Northman” and “The Menu” and will soon star in the awaited action film “Furiosa,” where she’ll play the role that Charlize Theron launched.

“Super Mario Bros” premieres in theaters on April 7th, 2023.