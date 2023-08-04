What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — August 4th

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Heartstopper (Netflix)

The second season of “Heartstopper” is now available on Netflix. The series, starring Joe Locke and Kit Connor, follows Charlie and Nick, two boys in an all-boys high school in England who navigate their changing world once they realize that their friendship could be something more.

Reservation Dogs (Hulu)

The beloved Hulu series “Reservation Dogs” is back for its third and final season, following the hijinks of four indigenous teens in Oklahoma who dream about moving to California.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (Max)

The new season is available on Max, following a dramatization of the ‘80s era of the Los Angeles Lakers, populated by characters like Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

When Harry Met Sally (Prime Video)

If interested in some old-school hilarious romance, “When Harry Met Sally” is now available on Prime Video. Starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, the film is perhaps the most famous romantic comedy there is, and for a good reason. It’s the right amount of hilarious, romantic, and swoony, featuring one of the great depictions of New York on film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney+)

Disney has had a poor years in terms of superhero films, at least when you compare it to the previous decade. But “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” can be excluded from this list, closing out the story of the Guardians in a lovely and somber fashion.

The Amityville Horror (Max)

Amityville has been one of the most profitable horror stories in America, bottling up the evergreen fears of haunted houses. Based on the true crims of Ronald DeFeo Jr., it has been adapted into a novel and multiple films. 1979’s “The Amityville Horror” is the most famous, and is now available to stream on Max. The 2005 reboot starring Ryan Reynolds is also available to stream.

A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise (Max)

Lastly, the full “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise is streaming on Max, providing you plenty of scary, hilarious, and super goofy entertainment if you’re looking for a weekend spent in bed or on your couch.

