What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — July 28

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

The Witcher (Netflix)

The second half of season 3 was released on Netflix today. The new episodes continue Geralt story, while representing a bittersweet moment from fans, who are saying goodbye to Henry Cavill’s performance in the lead role. As of Season 4, the character will be played by Liam Hemsworth.

Harley Quinn (Max)

The fourth season of “Harley Quinn” is now available to stream on Max. The new season pits Harley and Ivy in opposite locations despite their continued romance. While Harley has joined The Bat Family and is interested in doing good deeds, Ivy has joined The League of Doom.

The Golden Boy (Max)

The documentary tracking the life and career of Oscar De La Hoya is now available to stream in full. The series, made up of two episodes, shows an intimate look at De La Hoya while featuring interviews with some of the people in his life.

Zoey 102 (Paramount+)

“Zoey 102” stars the now older cast of “Zoey 101,” continuing the story of the beloved Nickelodeon series. The series reunites Zoey, her old love interest Chase, and some of her closest friends Quinn and Logan.

This Fool (Hulu)

The series stars Chris Estrada, Michelle Ortiz, Frankie Quiñones, and more and follows Julio Lopez, a kind 30 year old guy who still lives at home with his parents.

Knock at the Cabin (Prime Video)

M. Night Shyamalan’s last film is now available to stream on Prime Video. The film follows Eric, Andrew and their daughter Wen as they go to a remote cabin for a weekend getaway. There, the three are visited by four strangers who take them hostage and offer them a choice to avoid the apocalypse.

Good Omens (Prime Video)

“Good Omens” is back for a second season, continuing the story of the unlikely team up of Aziraphale and Crowley, an angel and a demon who partner up to stop the Armageddon.

Related Video: 2023 Emmys: Full list of nominees Loading the player...