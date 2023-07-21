What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — July 14

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)

Starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, “Lioness” is the new TV show from Taylor Sheridan, the writer responsible for creating the “Yellowstone” universe, also known as the most viewed cluster of TV shows in America. “Lioness” follows Saldaña, a marine leading an undercover operation to take down a terrorist group from the inside.

Minx (Starz)

The beloved TV show is back for a second season after a cancellation and a miracle rescue from Starz. “Minx” is set in the ‘70s and follows a group of feminists who create the first erotic magazine for women.

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix)

The romance TV show is back for a third season, following three life long friends as they juggle friendships, family, love interests, and responsibilities in South Carolina.

Foundation (Apple TV)

The new season of “Foundation” is now available to stream on Apple TV+, with episodes released on a weekly basis. Based on the Isaac Asimov novels, the series follows a group of characters as they seek to rebuild a civilization in the face of the fall of the Galactic Empire.

They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix)

Starring John Boyega, Jaimie Foxx, and more, “They Cloned Tyrone” is a science fiction comedy that follows three characters that discover a secret laboratory responsible for cloning one of the characters.

Justified: City Primeval (Hulu)

The awaited miniseries is a continuation of “Justified,” a beloved show starring Timothy Olyphant as a U.S. Marshal that enforces justice in any way he sees fit.

Ambulance (Peacock)

Lastly, if looking for something exciting and thrilling, “Ambulance” is now streaming on Peacock. The film, directed by Michael Bay, stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza Gonzalez, trailing two adopted brothers that hijack an ambulance after robbing a bank.