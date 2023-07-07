What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - July 7

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

The Horror of Dolores Roach (Prime Video)

Starring the always captivating Justina Machado, “The Horror of Dolores Roach” is a fun blend of gore and comedy that transfers the classic Sweeney Todd story to contemporary New York. While it comments on Latinos and timely topics like gentrification, the show is simply a ride and a good time.

My Adventures with Superman (Max)

Despite being perhaps the most iconic superhero in the world, Superman has been unlucky in film and TV. “My Adventures with Superman” tries on a new angle, delivering a lighthearted and anime-inspired series that looks positive, sweet, and fun.

80 for Brady (Prime Video)

Starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, and Tom Brady, “80 for Brady” follows four best friends who embark on a trip to see Tom Brady’s performance in the 2017 Super Bowl.

The Skeleton Dance (Disney+)

For millennials, “The Skeleton Dance” might not be as iconic as “Fantasia,” but it’s somehow one of those Disney titles that they’ve seen at least once. The short film follows four human skeletons who dance and make music around a spooky graveyard.

The Aliens franchise (Hulu)

The Aliens franchise is streaming in full in Hulu. While the films have their ups and downs, they boast four directors that went on to have incredibly diverse and interesting careers: Ridley Scott, James Cameron, David Fincher and Jean Pierre Jeunet.

V for Vendetta (Max)

“V for Vendetta,” with a script written by The Wachowski Sisters, is an adaptation of the iconic comic book, and doesn’t spare fun and action sequences despite packing a lot of politics.

Titanic (Netflix)

Lastly, Netflix has a good sense of humor, introducing “Titanic” to their roster following the resurfaced interest in the topic due to recent events. The film remains as striking and sweeping as it once was, showcasing a prodigious director and two young actors on the precipice of greatness.

Related Video: Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Loading the player...