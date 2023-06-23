What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - June 23

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

The Bear (Hulu)

“The Bear” is back for a season two. The anxiety inducing cooking drama follows a cast of characters as they try their hardest to keep their struggling restaurant afloat. It stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The Perfect Find (Netflix)

Starring Gabrielle Union, “The Perfect Find” is Netflix’s latest romantic comedy, trailing a 40 year old woman who falls into a secret relationship with her boss’ young son.

Black Mirror (Netflix)

“Black Mirror” premiered last week, providing fans with a new batch of episodes following an extended absecence. Each new installment is the lenght of a film, and stars a wide range of actors that include Salma Hayek, Michael Cera, and more

And Just Like That (Max)

The sequel to “Sex and the City” is back on Max. “And Just Like That” finds its ensamble cast in new places when compared to the previous season, exploring topics like crumbling marriages, new relationships, and even Los Angeles.

Infinity Pool (Hulu)

“Infinity Pool” premiered to some critical acclaim earlier this year, starring Alexander Skarsgard and Mia Goth in a pair of characteristically unhinged performances.



I’m A Virgo (Prime Video)

“I’m A Virgo” is Boots Riley’s new TV show, trailing a 13-foot-tall 19 year old who’s been raised in secret by his aunt and uncle.

Barbarian (Hulu)

Lastly, “Barbarian” is now streaming on Hulu. The film was one of the biggest hits of last year and stars Justin Long and Georgina Campbell in a story that takes all sorts of unexpected turns, kicking off with a woman arriving at a mysterious neighbor and staying in an Airbnb that’s already occupied by a strange man.

Related Video: Whoopi Goldberg Wants To Host Wheel Of Fortune Loading the player...