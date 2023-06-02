What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - June 2

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Reality (Max)

“Reality” stars Sydney Sweeney as Reality Winner, the woman who released NSA information about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election when Donald Trump was elected president. Critics have praised Sweeney and labeled her work as a career-high point in her young and intriguing career.

Manifest (Netflix)

“Manifest” is back with its final season, continuing the story of a group of people who, after a tumultuous flight, land in New York, discovering that they’ve been missing for the past five years.

The Days (Netflix)

“The Days” follows the nuclear meltdown that occurred in Fukushima, Japan in the year 2011, capturing the incident from three different perspectives.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (Max)

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” is finally available to stream. The film closes out Mike Lane’s story, sending him to London to set a stage performance while also introducing a new love interest portrayed by Salma Hayek.

The Idol (Max)

After months of controversy, “The Idol” is premiering this Sunday. The series stars Lily-Rose Depp as a pop idol who falls under the influence of a mysterious cult leader played by The Weeknd.

Superbad (Peacock)

“Superbad” is newly available on Peacock. The film stars Jonah Hill and Michael Cera as best friends on the edge of graduation. It’s hilarious, dirty, and incredibly tender, and a high school movie for the ages.

The Twilight Saga (Hulu)

Lastly, “The Twilight Saga” is streaming in full on Hulu. The series is made up of four films that are pretty bad but also incredibly watchable, and filled with unintentionally hilarious moments. They make for a great weekend binge.