10 movies to watch this summer

Summer is the time for movies. At least, that’s been the marketing that’s gone into these sort of things over the past years. The summer season is usually packed with movie releases that are expected to get people into theaters. And while the box office becoming a less predictable animal as of late, there’s something magical about stepping inside a movie theater to escape the heat and coming out feeling a little changed.

Scroll down to have a look at some of the most awaited summer releases this year:

The Little Mermaid (May 26)

The live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” has high expectations. Starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, the film adapts the classic Disney story for a new generation, showcasing new characters and musical arrangements.

You Hurt My Feelings (May 26)

Starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies, “You Hurt My Feelings” follows the aftermath as one half of a couple listens in on her husband’s honest and negative review of her book.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (June 2)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” has incredible expectations, following in on the success of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” While the Spider-Man craze may dwindle at some point in the near future, I think it’s safe to say that the animated future of the superhero is in good hands.

Flamin’ Hot (June 9)

Eva Longoria’s directorial feature debut follows Richard Montanez, the guy who made the Flamin Hot Cheetos flavor and revolutionized the snack industry in America.

Strays (June 9)

Starring Jaime Foxx, Will Ferrell, Isla Fischer, Will Forte, and more hilarious people, “Stray” follows a kind-hearted dog who’s abandoned and is taken in by a band of strays. The trailer makes it look much funnier and less tragic than in writing.

The Flash (June 16)

“The Flash” is a film that’s been years in the making and which future stands in the balance. It’s a big one for Latinos though, being directed by Andrés Muschietti (who previously directed “It”) and introducing Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning (July 12)

“Mission Impossible” is coming to an end in one of the biggest moments of Tom Cruise’s career. It’s split into two parts, with Part One sending Ethan Hunt on another impossible quest with the support of a cast that includes Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, and more.

Barbie (July 21)

Starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and a stacked roster of talented actors, “Barbie” follows the titular character as she leaves Barbieland and sets out to the human world in search of happiness.

Talk To Me (July 28)

Another film that’s primed to become a box office success is “Talk To Me,” produced by A24 and boasting an incredibly creepy trailer. The film follows a group of friends who start communicating with the dead via an embalmed hand. It can’t end well for them.

Haunted Mansion (July 28)

Based on the Disney World ride, “Haunted Mansion” stars Rosario Dawson, Lakeith Stanfield, and more, as they try to rid a Haunted Mansion of its ghosts.