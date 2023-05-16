Ana de Armas joins Jude Law and Daniel Brühl in new thriller film

Ana de Armas is not stopping any time soon. The actress, who took a brief break from acting to visit her native Cuba, is back in the spotlight, landing a coveted role in the film “Origin of Species.”

Deadline reports that De Armas joins a stacked and award winning cast that includes Jude Law, Daniel Brühl and Alicia Vikander. “Origin of Species” will be directed by Ron Howard and is described as a survival thriller with a “darkly comic” edge, telling a story from two different perspectives. It follows a group of people in the Galápagos islands on a quest to discover the meaning of life afteer they decided they want to abandon civilization. The film will be shot in late 2023, in Queensland, Australia.

This year, Ana de Armas starred in “Ghosted,” alongside Chris Evans. The film reunited the two actors, marking their third collaboration together and pulling in 328,500 viewers and setting the film as Apple TV+’s biggest original hit.

©GettyImages



Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

"It was great. I mean, we’ve all seen Ana be badass,” said Evans in an interview with Variety. “She was so good in ‘No Time to Die.’ It was nice to be the damsel in distress. It was nice to need saving — primarily because I didn’t have to sweat during the action sequences."

De Armas revealed that “Ghosted” was the right thing to do for her, especially after completing several dramatic films. “I felt like I was coming from very dramatic roles and everything was very intense, and I was so much in the mood for doing something like this; it felt like the right thing to do.”