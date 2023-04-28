Ana de Armas surprises a fan in a restaurant in Cuba

Ana de Armas has been enjoying her vacation in Cuba. The actress has been working nonstop over the past year, earning an Oscar nomination and working on various films. She’s now in Cuba with her boyfriend, Paul Boukadakis, with the two spotted having dinner at one of La Habana’s most famous restaurants.

A fan published a post on Facebook, sharing her excitement over getting to meet De Armas and attaching some photos of the two smiling for the camera. “The moment when you’re working and Ana de Armas arrives unexpectedly,” wrote Yasmin Roxana Guerra Jimenez in Spanish. “So exciting. It was a pleasure to meet her and to paint her a little drawing.” It appears that Guerra is an artist, who also shared an image of her work.

A close friend of De Armas called Claudia Muma Alvariño shared a video of her arrival to the island, with the two crying as they hugged in the airport. “An important and big piece of my heart has arrived,” wrote Alvariño in Spanish. “This video is so moving! I love your friendship and I congratulate Ana for always coming back to the place where her loved ones are.”

Followers and viewers dropped various comments in the post, sharing their happiness over their friendship. “This video is so moving! I love your friendship and I congratulate Ana for always coming back to the place where her loved ones are,” wrote a follower.

“What a beautiful friendship,” wrote someone else. “Truly the friendship that survives everything.”

Related Video: 10 Out and Proud LGBTQ Celebrities Loading the player...