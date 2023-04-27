Ana de Armas’ emotional arrival in Cuba: Watch the teary-eyed reunion

Ana de Armas is visiting Cuba with her boyfriend. The Hollywood star is currently spending some quality time with her family ahead of her 35th birthday, after her last visit with her then-boyfriend Ben Affleck two years ago.

This time the actress traveled with her boyfriend Paul Boudakadakis. The star and the Tinder executive were spotted arriving from the U.S. at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba.

Ana’s best friend, Claudia Muma Alvariño, posted a video about her emotional arrival at her home country, where she was received with hugs. The pair couldn’t hold back the tears after finally seeing each other.

Ana is known to have spent her childhood in Santa Cruz del Norte, living in Cuba until 2014 when she traveled to the United States. She studied at the Escuela Nacional de Arte, where she met Claudia, and started her career as an actress.

“An important and big piece of my heart has arrived,” Claudia wrote. “Welcome to your island my sister Amada.” Fans of the two actresses were moved by the clip, commenting with heart emojis and sharing sweet messages. “This video is so moving! I love your friendship and I congratulate Ana for always coming back to the place where her loved ones are.”

“What a beautiful friendship,” someone else commented, adding, “Truly the friendship that survives everything.” Claudia is known to be incredibly supportive of Ana, as she is always posting about her latest projects in Hollywood. “Proud of you and love you more every day. Keep shining dear sister,” she wrote back in March.