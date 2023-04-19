Ana de Armas’ SNL sketch leaves viewers craving authentic Cuban food

Ana de Armas was the host at Saturday Night Live over the past weekend, providing her with the opportunity to flex her comedic skills. de Armas was involved in multiple skits over the course of the evening, including one that left Hispanic viewers craving authentic Cuban meals.

The sketch is called Spanish Class and it stars Mikey Day as a Spanish teacher, trying his hardest to get his students to show an interest in his class. His attempts at maintaining control of the class are thwarted by the arrival of two new students, Hugo and Maria, played by Marcello Hernandez and de Armas, siblings from Miami but originally from Cuba.

The two speak fluent and rapid Spanish, quickly confusing the class and their hapless teacher. In an attempt to regain control of the class, Day asks students about their favorite meals, only to grant an opening for De Armas to list out a string of delicious Cuban meals, including ropa vieja, tamales, tostones, mamoncillos, duro frio, and more.

The skit concludes with a cameo from Karol G, who plays Hugo and Maria’s cousin, and teaches the class a reggaeton infused version of the alphabet.

De Armas kicked off the evening with the traditional SNL monologue, where she shared some of her experiences as an immigrant in Hollywood. She revealed that she learned English the way every other immigrant does. The answer? Watching “Friends.” “Who would have thought that the best English tutor would be Chandler Bing?”