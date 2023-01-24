Ana de Armas secures first Oscar nomination; is the only Latina actress considered for a 2023 Academy Awards

Ana de Armas has secured her first Academy Award nomination. The Cuban-born actress would be competing as the only Latina in the best actress in a leading role category and the only Latina actress considered for a 2023 Oscar. Ana’s recognition comes after her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s NC-17 psychodrama “Blonde.”

Although the fictionalized chronicle about the late pop culture icon has mixed reviews, during its international premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2022, de Armas received a 14-minute standing ovation for her interpretation.

©Ana de Armas



Ana’s recognition comes after her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s NC-17 psychodrama “Blonde.”

De Armas‘ historic nomination also recognizes her as the first Cuban to be considered for the leading role category at the Oscars. Thirty-three years ago, Cuban actor Andy Garcia was nominated for best-supporting actor.

Ana is now part of the small group of Latinas ever been nominated for best actress in a leading role, including Fernanda Montenegro, Salma Hayek, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and most recently, Yalitza Aparicio.

In 2022, “Blonde” took the second spot on the Netflix charts after premiering in late September. The almost three-hour film has been rated an NSFW NC-17 meaning no one under 18 is allowed in the audience, even if accompanied by an adult.

In an interview with Variety, de Armas revealed that she spent four months embodying Marilyn Monroe, a character that followed her into the next acting project. “That [Blonde] wrapped on a Friday, and I was shooting Bond the next Monday,” she says. “I don’t think anyone would choose two days, spending half in an airplane, as time off between films, but sometimes good things happen.”

©Ana de Armas



Ana’s recognition comes after her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s NC-17 psychodrama “Blonde.”

Other Latinos competing during the 2023 Oscars include Mexican director and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, and Argentine filmmaker Santiago Mitre.

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.