From Sebastián Yatra, Bad Bunny, to Shakira: 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro’s complete list of nominees

We are a few weeks away from the 35th edition of Premio Lo Nuestro, and on Monday, January 23, Univision announced the nominees for this year’s ceremony. Sebastián Yatra leads the nominations this year, with ten mentions. With the theme “El Mundo Es Lo Nuestro,” the show is set to be broadcasted live on Thursday, February 23, starting at 7 PM ET on Univision.
Yatra is closely followed by Bad Bunny, Camilo, Becky G, and Grupo Firme, with nine mentions each. While Maluma, Daddy Yankee, and Ozuna have eight nominations each. Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía tie with seven, along with other artists such as Carin León, Karol G, and J Balvin.
In addition to being the most nominated, this year, Yatra will host the ceremony alongside tv presenter and actress Alejandra Espinoza, singer Paulina Rubio and tv host Adrián Uribe.
One hundred ninety-two artists from various musical genres are nominated in 39 categories. Nominations for Premio Lo Nuestro are based on Uforia’s radio airplay during the eligibility period (which runs from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022). Streaming and evaluation by a committee of experts are also taken into account.
Voting will open on February 5, and fans can support their favorite artist through the PremioLoNuestro.com website.
Find below the complete list
Lo Nuestro Award Artist of the Year
- Ángela Aguilar
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- Camilo
- Christian Nodal
- Grupo Firme
- J Balvin
- Karol G
- Prince Royce
- Sebastián Yatra
Song of the year
- “Ahí donde me ven” – Ángela Aguilar
- “Cada quien” – Grupo Firme & Maluma
- “Como lo hice yo” – Matisse & Carin León
- “Envolver” – Anitta
- “Mamiii” – Becky G & Karol G
- “Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavares
- “Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny
- “Sus huellas” – Romeo Santos
- “Tacones rojos” – Sebastián Yatra
- “Una nota” – J Balvin & Sech
Album of the year
- Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives
- De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo
- Dharma – Sebastián Yatra
- Esquemas – Becky G
- Forajido EP1 – Christian Nodal
- Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee
- Me Siento A Todo Dar – Banda Los Recoditos
- Motomami – Rosalía
- Pa’llá Voy – Marc Anthony
- Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
Remix of the Year
- “Entre nosotros (remix)” – Tiago PZK, Lit Killah, María Becerra & Nicki Nicole
- “Envolver (remix)” – Anitta & Justin Quiles
- “Gracias (remix)” – Pedro Capó & Farruko
- “La ducha (remix)” – Elena Rose, María Becerra, Greeicy, Becky G & TINI
- “Sal y perrea (remix)” – Sech, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin
Male Breakthrough Artist
- Bizarrap
- Humbre
- Lasso
- Lit Killah
- Maldy
- Mario Puglia
- Mora
- Quevedo
- Ryan Castro
- Trueno
Female Breakthrough Artist
- Bad Gyal
- Corina Smith
- Elsa y Elmar
- Kim Loaiza
- La Gabi
- Las Villa
- Lola Indigo
- Tokischa
- Villano Antillano
- Young Miko
Revelation Artist – Regional Mexican
- Aldo Trujillo
- Carin León
- DannyLux
- Gera MX
- Ivan Cornejo
- Junior H
- Los Del Limit
- Luis R Conriquez
- Uziel Payan
- Yahritza y Su Esencia
Crossover Collaboration of the Year
- “La fama” – Rosalía & The Weeknd
- “Nostálgico” – Rvssian, Rauw Alejandro & Chris Brown
- “SG” – DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion & Lisa
- “Sigue” – J Balvin & Ed Sheeran
- “Sin fin” – Romeo Santos & Justin Timberlake
The Perfect Mix of the Year
- “Cada quien” – Grupo Firme & Maluma
- “Cumbia del corazón” – Los Ángeles Azules & Carlos Vives
- “Ella qué te dio” – Ángela Aguilar & Jesse & Joy
- “El pañuelo” – Romeos Santos & Rosalía
- “Llorar y llorar” – Mau y Ricky & Carin León
- “Loquita” – Reik & Rauw Alejandro
- “Mariposa traicionera” – Maná & Alejandro Fernández
- “Oh na na” – Camila Cabello, Myke Towers & Tainy
- “Santo” – Christina Aguilera & Ozuna
- “Te espero” – Prince Royce & María Becerra
Tour of the Year
- De Adentro Pa Fuera World Tour – Camilo
- De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo Tour – Los Ángeles Azules
- Dharma World Tour – Sebastián Yatra
- El Último Tour del Mundo & World’s Hottest Tour – Bad Bunny
- Enfiestados y Amanecidos Tour – Grupo Firme
- La Última Misión World Tour – Wisin Y Yandel
- La Última Vuelta World Tour – Daddy Yankee
- Motomami World Tour – Rosalía
- Papi Juancho World Tour – Maluma
- $trip Love Tour – Karol G
DJ of the Year
- Agudelo 888
- Bizarrap
- Caleb Calloway
- Dímelo Flow
- DJ Bash
- DJ Pope
- DJ Tao
- DJ Tornall
- Fer Palacio
- Pablito Pesadilla
Male Pop Artist of the Year
- Camilo
- Carlos Rivera
- Chayanne
- Enrique Iglesias
- Luis Fonsi
- Maluma
- Pedro Capó
- Ricky Martin
- Sebastián Yatra
- Tommy Torres
Female Pop Artist of the Year
- Camila Cabello
- Christina Aguilera
- Ednita Nazario
- Gloria Trevi
- Kany García
- Laura Pausini
- Paulina Rubio
- Shakira
- Sofía Reyes
- Yuri
Song of the Year – Pop
- “Como tú decías” – Tommy Torres
- “DPM (de p*ta madre)” – Kany García
- “Espacio en tu corazón” – Enrique Iglesias
- “Pedir perdón” – Ednita Nazario
- “Pegao” – Camilo
- “Tacones rojos” – Sebastián Yatra
- “Te amo y punto” – Chayanne
- “Volver a casa” – Pedro Capó
- “Yo soy” – Paulina Rubio
Collaboration of the Year – Pop
- “A veces bien y a veces mal” – Ricky Martin & Reik
- “Contigo” – Sebastián Yatra & Pablo Alborán
- “Estar enamorado” – Carlos Rivera & Raphael
- “Índigo” – Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
- “Intenciones” – Mario Puglia & Renee
- “Muero” – Kany García & Alejandro Sanz
- “Si pudiera” – Vanesa Martín & Jesse & Joy
- “Te felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
- “Vacaciones” – Luis Fonsi & Manuel Turizo
- “Wow BB” – Natti Natasha, El Alfa & Chimbala
Song of the Year – Pop-Urban
- “Buenos días” – Wisin, Camilo & Los Legendarios
- “Envolver” – Anitta
- “Experimento” – Myke Towers
- “Fiesta” – Farina & Ryan Castro
- “La funka” – Ozuna
- “Mama tetema” – Maluma ft. Raywanny
- “Mamiii” – Becky G & Karol G
- “Te felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
- “Toa la noche” – CNCO
- “TV” – Sebastián Yatra
Song of the Year – Pop-Urban/Dance
- “Baila así” – Play-N-Skillz, Thalía, Becky G & Chiquis
- “Bailé con mi ex” – Becky G
- “Bendecido” – El Alfa & Farina
- “Berlin” – Zion & Lennox & María Becerra
- “Despechá” – Rosalía
- “El incomprendido” – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni
- “El teke teke” – Carlos Vives, Black Eyed Peas & Play-N-Skillz
- “Hot” – Daddy Yankee & Pitbull
- “Mujeriego” – Ryan Castro
- “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo
Song of the Year – Pop/Ballad
- “A veces bien y a veces mal” – Ricky Martin & Reik
- “Ahora sé” – Sin Bandera
- “Caja” – Laura Pausini
- “Contigo” – Sebastián Yatra & Pablo Alborán
- “El día que me quieras” – Ricardo Montaner
- “Ensayando cómo pedirte perdón” – Gloria Trevi
- “Estar enamorado” – Carlos Rivera & Raphael
- “Muero” – Kany García & Alejandro Sanz
- “Nuestra balada” – Luis Fonsi
- “Respira” – Jesse & Joy
Group or Duo of the Year – Pop
- CNCO
- Ha*Ash
- Jesse & Joy
- Maná
- Matisse
- Mau y Ricky
- Morat
- Piso 21
- Reik
- Sin Bandera
Album of the Year – Pop
- 777 – Piso 21
- Clichés – Jesse & Joy
- De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo
- Dharma – Sebastián Yatra
- El Amor Que Merecemos – Kany García
- Isla Divina – Gloria Trevi
- Ley de Gravedad – Luis Fonsi
- Leyendas (Edición de Lujo) – Carlos Rivera
- Play – Ricky Martin
- XOXO – CNCO
Male Artist of the Year – Urban
- Bad Bunny
- Daddy Yankee
- Don Omar
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jhayco
- Nicky Jam
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
- Wisin
Female Artist of the Year – Urban
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Elena Rose
- Farina
- Karol G
- María Becerra
- Natti Natasha
- Nicky Nicole
- Rosalía
- Tokischa
Song of the Year – Urban
- “Deprimida” – Ozuna
- “Desesperados” – Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone
- “Dos tragos” – Jay Wheeler
- “Envolver” – Anitta
- “Moscow mule” – Bad Bunny
- “Nivel de perreo” – J Balvin & Ryan Castro
- “Ojos rojos” – Nicky Jam
- “Provenza” – Karol G
- “Remix” – Daddy Yankee
- “Sensual bebé” – Jhayco
Collaboration of the Year – Urban
- “Bendecido” – El Alfa & Farina
- “Emojis de corazones” – Wisin, Jhayco, Ozuna & Los Legendarios
- “Friki” – Feid & Karol G
- “Lo siento BB:/” – Tainy, Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas
- “Mayor que usted” – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel
- “Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez
- “Me porto bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
- “Nos comemos” – Tiago PZK & Ozuna
- “Problemón” – Álvaro Díaz & Rauw Alejandro
- “Una nota” – J Balvin & Sech
Album of the Year – Urban
- Envolver – Anitta
- Esquemas – Becky G
- La Última Misión – Wisin y Yandel
- Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren – Anuel AA
- Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee
- Lyke Mike – Myke Towers
- Motomami – Rosalía
- Sauce Boyz 2 – Eladio Carrión
- The Love & Sex Tape – Maluma
- Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
Artist of the Year – Tropical
- Carlos Vives
- Gente de Zona
- Gilberto Santa Rosa
- Juan Luis Guerra
- Luis Figueroa
- Marc Anthony
- Olga Tañón
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
- Víctor Manuelle
Song of the Year – Tropical
- “La cantante (salsa)” – Yahaira Plasencia ft. Ator Untela
- “Lao’ a lao’” – Prince Royce
- “Mala” – Marc Anthony
- “Sus huellas” – Romeo Santos
- “Todavía te espero” – Luis Figueroa
Collaboration of the Year – Tropical
- “Baloncito viejo” – Carlos Vives & Camilo
- “El negrito” – Gente de Zona & Carlos Vives
- “Señor Juez” – Ozuna & Anthony Santos
- “Si yo estoy loco” – SanLuis & Fonseca
- “Te espero” – Prince Royce & María Becerra
- “Vamo’ a ver si el gas pela” – Víctor Manuelle, Miky Woodz & Marvin Santiago
Album of the Year – Tropical
- Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives
- De Menor A Mayor – Gente de Zona
- De Trulla Con El Combo – El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
- Debut T Segunda Tanda, Vol. 1 – Gilberto Santa Rosa
- Lado A Lado B – Víctor Manuelle
- Luis Figueroa – Luis Figueroa
- Mi Muchachita – Elvis Martinez
- Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony
- Resistirá – Milly Quezada
- Tañón Pal’ Combo Es Lo Que Hay – Olga Tañón
Female Artist of the Year – Regional Mexican
- Aída Cuevas
- Ana Bárbara
- Ángela Aguilar
- Carolina Ross
- Chiquis
- Flor de Toloache
- Las Marías
- Lupita Infante
- Majo Aguilar
- Yuridia
Male Artist of the Year – Regional Mexican
- Adriel Favela
- Alfredo Olivas
- Carin León
- Christian Nodal
- Eden Muñoz
- El Fantasma
- Gerardo Ortiz
- Joss Favela
- Lenin Ramírez
- Pepe Aguilar
Song of the Year – Regional Mexican
- “Ahí donde me ven” – Ángela Aguilar
- “Cómo te olvido” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
- “Esta vida es muy bonita” – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- “Mis problemas” – Chiquis
- “No paras de hacerme feliz” – La Fiera de Ojinaga
- “Ojos cerrados” – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Carin León
- “Otra noche” – Los Ángeles Azules & Nicki Nicole
- “Ya no somos ni seremos” – Christian Nodal
- “Ya solo eres mi ex” – La Adictiva
- “Ya supérame (en vivo)” – Grupo Firme
Collaboration of the Year – Regional Mexican
- “Amores van y vienen” – La Nueva Estrategia & La Maquinaria Norteña
- “Con un botecito a pecho” – Adriel Favela & Carin León
- “En tu perra vida” – Grupo Firme & Lenin Ramírez
- “La sinvergüenza” – Christian Nodal & Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- “Tus desprecios” – Pepe Aguilar & El Fantasma
Group or Duo of the Year – Regional Mexican
- Banda Los Recoditos
- Banda Los Sebastianes
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
- Grupo Firme
- La Adictiva
- La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
- La Fiera de Ojinaga
- Los Ángeles Azules
- Yahritza y Su Esencia
Norteño Song of the Year – Regional Mexican
- “Chale” – Eden Muñoz
- “Gato de madrugada” – Joss Favela
- “Míranos ahora” – Calibre 50
- “No” – Alfredo Olivas
- “No paras de hacerme feliz” – La Fiera de Ojinaga
- “Si me duele que duela” – Intocable
Song Band of the Year – Regional Mexican
- “Cada quien” – Grupo Firme & Maluma
- “Cómo te olvido” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
- “Esta vida es muy bonita” – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- “Quiero amanecer con alguien” – Chiquis
- “Ya solo eres mi ex” – La Adictiva
Mariachi/Ranchera Song of the Year – Regional Mexican
- “Ahí donde me ven” – Ángela Aguilar
- “Amor ilegal” – Majo Aguilar
- “Con un botecito a pecho” – Adriel Favela & Carin León
- “Me hace tanto bien” – Yuridia & Eden Muñoz
- “Triste” – Chayín Rubio
- “Ya no somos ni seremos” – Christian Nodal
Sierreña Song of the Year – Regional Mexican
- “Como antes” – Nathan Galante
- “Descansando” – Fuerza Regida
- “Híbrido” – Virlán García
- “Soy el único” – Yahritza y Su Esencia
- “Un día menos” – Grupo Los de Chiwas
Album of the Year – Regional Mexican
- A La Medida – Pepe Aguilar
- Abeja Reina – Chiquis
- Aclarando La Mente – Joss Favela
- Enfiestados Y Amanecidos – Grupo Firme
- Esta Vida Es Muy Bonita – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- Forajido EP1 – Christian Nodal
- Jalas O No Jalas (Edición Deluxe) – La Fiera de Ojinaga
- Me Siento A Todo Dar – Banda Los Recoditos
- Prefiero Estar Contigo – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho