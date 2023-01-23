From Sebastián Yatra, Bad Bunny, to Shakira: 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro’s complete list of nominees

We are a few weeks away from the 35th edition of Premio Lo Nuestro, and on Monday, January 23, Univision announced the nominees for this year’s ceremony. Sebastián Yatra leads the nominations this year, with ten mentions. With the theme “El Mundo Es Lo Nuestro,” the show is set to be broadcasted live on Thursday, February 23, starting at 7 PM ET on Univision.

Yatra is closely followed by Bad Bunny, Camilo, Becky G, and Grupo Firme, with nine mentions each. While Maluma, Daddy Yankee, and Ozuna have eight nominations each. Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía tie with seven, along with other artists such as Carin León, Karol G, and J Balvin.

©GettyImages



In this image released on February 24, 2022, Sebastián Yatra performs during Univision’s 34th Edition Of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina at FTX Arena on February 18, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

In addition to being the most nominated, this year, Yatra will host the ceremony alongside tv presenter and actress Alejandra Espinoza, singer Paulina Rubio and tv host Adrián Uribe.

One hundred ninety-two artists from various musical genres are nominated in 39 categories. Nominations for Premio Lo Nuestro are based on Uforia’s radio airplay during the eligibility period (which runs from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022). Streaming and evaluation by a committee of experts are also taken into account.

Voting will open on February 5, and fans can support their favorite artist through the PremioLoNuestro.com website.

©GettyImages



Paulina Rubio poses with an award during Univision’s 34th Edition Of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina at FTX Arena on February 24, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Find below the complete list

Lo Nuestro Award Artist of the Year

Ángela Aguilar

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Camilo

Christian Nodal

Grupo Firme

J Balvin

Karol G

Prince Royce

Sebastián Yatra

Song of the year