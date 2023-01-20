Kali Uchis recreates iconic ‘American Beauty’ scene in new music video: ‘I Wish You Roses’

Kali Uchis is sharing some surprising details about her new album, including a potential new song in French! The talented singer has released her latest music video ‘I Wish You Roses,’ showcasing her incredible voice and presenting hypnotizing visuals.

The Colombian musician released her new single in English, and she is now teasing a new song in French, with fans already sharing their excitement, as she has previously shown her ability to sing in Spanish, Italian and French before.

For her latest release, Kali recreated one of the most iconic scenes from the 1999 film ‘American Beauty.’ The singer can be seen covered in rose petals, as she sings “I never thought I would be without you. I wish you love, I wish you well. I wish you roses while you can still smell ‘em.”

Kali also took to Instagram to talk to her fans on Instagram Live, rocking a new hairstyle on theme with her new single. Directed by Cho Gi-Seok, Kali delivered captivating floral imagery, explaining that her new song “is about being able to release people with love.”

“It could be a friend, a lover, or someone else, but the point is to celebrate releasing people from your life without being resentful or bitter,” she said.

It seems Kali is already booked and busy for 2023, as she is set to perform at the highly anticipated Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, following the release of her studio album ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios).