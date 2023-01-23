Karol G fuels rumors of a collaboration with Shakira after wearing a particular tank top

Shakira’s collaboration with Bizarrap is number one, but she might look forward to elevating her repertoire even more. The Colombian singer is reportedly tapping to Karol G to continue releasing music that addresses more details about her break up with Gerard Piqué and his affair with Clara Chia.
According to 20 Minutes’ journalist Lorena Vazquez, the recording artists met up to write an “empowering” song that shed light on Shakira’s heartbreak. Vazquez also claims that the 45-year-old star was spotted with some choreographers in Barcelona, suggesting she’s readying up for a new music video.
Now Karol G is fueling those rumors after attending a basketball game wearing a graphic tank top that reads, “Te quedó grande” which loosely translates to “it was big on you.”
Fans took to social media to share their support and excitement for a possible collaboration. “A union between Shakira and Karol G means that they’re burying their exes, my ex and everyone else’s,” wrote a fan. “Shakira and Karol G collaborating, oh my God! Colombians don’t stop winning,” wrote someone else.
While Shakira and Karol G’s collaboration hasn’t been confirmed, it would make sense for the two to work together, considering they’re two of the leading artists in the Spanish-speaking market.
In the past, Karol G has talked about collaborating with other artists and has mentioned that working with Shakira has been one of her dreams. In an interview with MoluscoTV, she shared that she’d reached out to Shakira’s team for a collaboration.“[We sent the song] to her team, to her label… we sent the song, and it didn’t work out,” she said. “If tomorrow I have another song that I feel in my heart is meant to be sung with [Shakira], I will knock on her door again.”
Shakira and Bizarrap’s “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” was recently launched, and the track has already skyrocketed to the top of Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart.
In addition to reaching the top, the viral collaboration has become the Latin song with the most streams in a single day in 2023, breaking the record for most streams by a track on a given day in Spain and Colombia.
The diss track also includes jaw-dropping phrases such as “I am worth two of 22.” Fans believe this could be a reference to the age difference between her and Clara. Shakira mentions that she gave so much to someone that acted like a “champion” but when she needed him, he gave her “his worst version.” The quote could be about Piqué’s alleged infidelities, and the rocky end of their relationship.
Shakira and the retired Spanish soccer player went their separate ways in 2022 after 11 years together. Following the split, the 45-year-old artist returned to music with a volcano-strength force and dropped rocks left and right, including her most recent singles, “Te Felicito” and “Monotonía.”