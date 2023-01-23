Karol G fuels rumors of a collaboration with Shakira after wearing a particular tank top

Shakira’s collaboration with Bizarrap is number one, but she might look forward to elevating her repertoire even more. The Colombian singer is reportedly tapping to Karol G to continue releasing music that addresses more details about her break up with Gerard Piqué and his affair with Clara Chia.

According to 20 Minutes’ journalist Lorena Vazquez, the recording artists met up to write an “empowering” song that shed light on Shakira’s heartbreak. Vazquez also claims that the 45-year-old star was spotted with some choreographers in Barcelona, suggesting she’s readying up for a new music video.

Now Karol G is fueling those rumors after attending a basketball game wearing a graphic tank top that reads, “Te quedó grande” which loosely translates to “it was big on you.”

Karol G leaving a Lakers Game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Fans took to social media to share their support and excitement for a possible collaboration. “A union between Shakira and Karol G means that they’re burying their exes, my ex and everyone else’s,” wrote a fan. “Shakira and Karol G collaborating, oh my God! Colombians don’t stop winning,” wrote someone else.

While Shakira and Karol G’s collaboration hasn’t been confirmed, it would make sense for the two to work together, considering they’re two of the leading artists in the Spanish-speaking market.