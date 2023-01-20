Shakira and Karol G might be making a song and music video

Shakira is on everyone’s minds right now. Following the release of her hit collaboration with Bizarrap, where she spoke about her break up with Gerard Piqué and his affair with a woman 20 years her junior, Shakira fans are eagerly awaiting new music.

According to the website 20 Minutes, it appears like her new song will reveal more about her personal life and will feature Karol G, marking their first collaboration together.

The journalist Lorena Vazquez claims Shakira and Karol G met up to write an “empowering” song, one that reflected some of the themes that both musicians are known for and that shed a light on Shakira’s break up with Pique.

The journalist also claims that earlier this month, Shakira was spotted alongside some choreographers in Barcelona, suggesting that she’s readying up for a new music video that will be featured in Karol G’s new record. The news have been met with acclaim from fans,

“A union between Shakira and Karol G means that they’re burying their exes, my ex and everyone else’s,” wrote a fan.

Como se unan Shakira y Karol G entierran a sus ex, al mío y al de todas — Brittany Ojeda💖 (@brittyojeda) January 12, 2023

“Shakira and Karol G collaborating, oh my God! Colombians don’t stop winning,” wrote someone else.