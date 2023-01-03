Shakira’s move to Miami could face a six-month delay

Shakira has been gearing up for her move to Miami, with everything making it seem like the change would be happening over the first days of the year. New reports show that things have grown more complicated, and that her move to the US alongside her kids might be delayed for a few months.

According to the journal El Periódico, the health of Shakira’s father might be impacting the move, delaying its date until the month of June. William Mebarak has been struggling with his health over the course of the previous year, being hospitalized twice and facing various rehab therapies.

©@shakira



Shakira and her parents

If the reports are true, Milan and Sasha, Shakira and Gerard Pique’s kids, would end the school year in Barcelona, and would spend Dia de Reyes alongside their father and paternal grandparents.

A few days ago, it was reported that Pique and Shakira had some tense conversations due to the celebration of Dia de Reyes, a Spanish holiday that will take place this January 6th. It appears like Shakira had wanted to leave the country before January 5th, wanting her kids to get started on their new school in the US by that date.

©Shakira



Sasha and Milan with their grandfather

El Periodico also suggests that Shakira may travel to Miami on March of this year, taking advantage of her kids’ school break.

William Meberak’s health

Meberak’s health started to decline last year, on May 28th, following a fall where he hit the side of his face. At that time, Shakira took to social media to address some photographs of her in an ambulance, which had the media speculating that she was suffering a panic attack following her split from Pique.

“I just wanted to let youknow that those photos are from last weekend, when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance,” reads her statement.