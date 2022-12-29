15 LATIN HITS THAT MADE US DANCE AND SING IN 2022

We are about to say goodbye to 2022, and it was a year full of musical hits that were not only innovative, but made us dance at parties and on social media. Songs that remain in the playlist with our favorite Latin artists anchored in it, such as Bad Bunny, Shakira, and Camilo. Before we ring in the new year with kisses, parties, and celebrations, we made a countdown of the best Latin hits of the year. What was your favorite?

Bad Bunny

There is now doubt that this year belonged to Bad Bunny. In addition to winning several awards, the singer went on two tours: At the beginning of the year, he continued with El Último Tour del Mundo Tour, which ended in April. And in August he kicked off the World’s Hottest Tour, which ended in early December. In between, the Puerto Rican made us dance with “Tití me Preguntó.” After an intense year, the singer announced a partial retirement in 2023.

Rosalia

While Rosalia is not Latina, she is recognzied for playing Latin music. In March 2022 we got to know Motomami, the incomparable album that gave us as “Saoko,” “Bizcochito,” and “Hentai.” It went hand in hand with the Motomami World Tour but it didn’t stop there, because in the middle of summer she dropped “Despechá,” a song that everyone knew and danced to before its release thanks to a publication by the native of Catalonia on social media.

Becky G and Karol G

A collaboration that many had on their bucket list was achieved this year when the two G’s merged their talent in “MAMIII.” The song is perfect to empower women who managed to leave behind a toxic relationship.