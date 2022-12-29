15 LATIN HITS THAT MADE US DANCE AND SING IN 2022

We are about to say goodbye to 2022, and it was a year full of musical hits that were not only innovative, but made us dance at parties and on social media. Songs that remain in the playlist with our favorite Latin artists anchored in it, such as Bad Bunny, Shakira, and Camilo. Before we ring in the new year with kisses, parties, and celebrations, we made a countdown of the best Latin hits of the year. What was your favorite?
Bad Bunny
There is now doubt that this year belonged to Bad Bunny. In addition to winning several awards, the singer went on two tours: At the beginning of the year, he continued with El Último Tour del Mundo Tour, which ended in April. And in August he kicked off the World’s Hottest Tour, which ended in early December. In between, the Puerto Rican made us dance with “Tití me Preguntó.” After an intense year, the singer announced a partial retirement in 2023.
Rosalia
While Rosalia is not Latina, she is recognzied for playing Latin music. In March 2022 we got to know Motomami, the incomparable album that gave us as “Saoko,” “Bizcochito,” and “Hentai.” It went hand in hand with the Motomami World Tour but it didn’t stop there, because in the middle of summer she dropped “Despechá,” a song that everyone knew and danced to before its release thanks to a publication by the native of Catalonia on social media.
.
Becky G and Karol G
A collaboration that many had on their bucket list was achieved this year when the two G’s merged their talent in “MAMIII.” The song is perfect to empower women who managed to leave behind a toxic relationship.
Bizarrap and Quevedo
A TikTok hit that got many dancing, “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” will make you want to move. It’s successful collaboration that tells the story of a party romance in the heat of the drinks and the night.
Camilo
2022 was very special for Camilo and his wife, Evaluna, who welcomed their daughter Indigo. Shortly after, Camilo released “Pegao,” a song that summarizes how much he wanted to be a father.
Frontera Group
“No Se Va” is another song that trended thanks to social networks. The song talks about the group from McAllen, Texas, which became popular because of its catchy chorus- although the song is not an original. It is a cover from the group Morat, but in a cumbia version with norteño touches, which made it more catchy to put in this year’s playlists.
Anitta
“Envolver,” gave us the “Anitta Challenge,” which flooded social networks. Even celebrities got in on it with their most coordinated and sexy steps.
Bellakath
At the end of 2022, Katherine Huerta, better known as Bellakath, arrived with her song “Gatita.” It was a viral hit on TikTok and her fame would soon take off on music platforms. Its smooth rhythm with reggaeton mixes made it irresistible and memorable. However, in mid-December, the song was removed from everywhere due to a plagiarism complaint. Soon the similarities with “El Hueso de mi Perra,” by Sou D AK and LittleKey (2012) were made public; however, the 25-year-old singer managed to get her song back on streaming platforms and social networks.
Karol G
In April, Karol G brought us “Provenza,” a song that became an anthem for many women around the world.
Lasso
If there was one song that we all sang but didn’t want anyone to dedicate to us, it was
“Ojos Marrones.” Melodious and with an upbeat rhythm, this song talks about how much someone likes their new partner, how they are everything they wanted to find in their other half... but it’s not their ex. And despite the failures and fights, it reminds us that a part of our heart will always be in the past, even if the wound has already closed.
Rauw Alexander
“Dime Quien????” takes us on a melancholy-filled walk through the streets of New York, where Rauw begs his lost love to confess who she spends all her time with. He reveals to her that he’s seen her old private videos and reminds her that no one can make her feel the way he does. The sense of urgency and loss is coupled with the cold city streets, which heighten the feeling of loneliness and heartbreak.
Sebastián Yatra & John Legend
2022 would not have been the same without the rhythm of “Tacones Rojos (remix).” In a fun video filmed in Los Angeles, Sebastián Yatra chats with his neighbor, played by John Legend, who invites him to his house to talk about the girl in red heels.
Shakira and Ozuna
When Shakira and Rauw Alejandro released “Te Felicito” in mid-April, little did we know what was going on in her personal life and how the track was directed at the father of her children and then partner, Gerard Piqué. After the tumultuous confirmation of their breakup after almost a decade together, the revelation of the former Barcelona player’s new partner, and the bad times the Colombian went through because of her father’s health; in October Shakira released “Monotoía” with Ozuna ,which gave us more details of the breakup. In the video we could see a man shooting a bazooka straight to the heart of the singer, who had to retrieve it from the floor.
Manuel Turizo
“La Bachata,” by Manuel Turizo, has very romantic lyrics, but it tells a story of heartbreak, and a boy who remembers a lost love. In the video, we can see images of Manuel’s childhood, combined with a 90’s vibe that includes a folder full of CDs, a Discman, and the iconic 90’s headphones.
Feid
The Colombian artist released his single “Normal” in early July. The song was leaked on social networks in the middle of January 2022. This year, Feid has become one of the most sought-after artists by listeners and has dominated the title of “El Rey De Los Previews Que Nunca Salen.”