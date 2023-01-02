Shakira shares healing message on New Year’s Day

Shakira is sharing positive thoughts on the New Year. She shared a post on January 1st, calling for healing and staying open despite challenges and people betraying their trust.

The post was shared on her notes app, writing her message in English and Spanish. “Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands,” she wrote. Shakira then referenced those who betray us and who only have contempt to offer others. “Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others. When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference. The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side. Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love,” she concluded her post.

Shakira has faced a tumultuous 2022, plagued with family health problems and her separation from her long-term partner Gerard Pique. The couple announced their split in mid-2022, sharing a joint statement with Reuters. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” they wrote. “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”