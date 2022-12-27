Shakira spends Christmas with her children in the desert, “searching for serenity”

After a year full of challenges and ups and downs, Shakira chose to get away from it all for Christmas. With a passport in hand and her children by her side, Shakira took a holiday escapade to the desert. Their holiday trip seemed fun, and her kids Milan and Sasha, nine and seven years old, appeared to really enjoy it.

The singer shared a family photo from the United Arab Emirates, where they vacationed, with a meaningful caption about continuing her path after a complicated and painful separation from her ex-partner, Gerard Piqué.

“In the desert searching for serenity this Christmas,” was the caption of the post shared by the Colombian singer. In the picture, she held a falcon on her forearm. Milan watched with fear as the bird flew right in front of them, and Sasha watched while embraced by his mom.

All three wore dressed in light colors. Milan wore a traditional tunic from UAE, and his brother a white turban. While Shakira looked stunning wearing a beige veil. The three matched with the landscape of the desert and dunes in which they posed for a holiday portrait, a memory and adventurous moment with their mom that they will undoubtedly remember for years to come.

The day before, Shakira celebrated the holidays by sharing a photo of the star at the top of their Christmas tree. The post included a lovely message for all her followers, who this year were incredibly supportive. “Thank you for all the love and support you have given my children and me this year. I wish you a sweet holiday. Here’s to a 2023 full of peace and hope. ❣️,” she wrote.

A new year ahead, full of changes

Shakira and her children have plans for 2023. Mother and children will move to Miami, leaving Barcelona, Spain. The family will be away from the culture and relationships that remind the singer of the most painful moments in the last few months.