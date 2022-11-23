Carlos Vives sends Shakira a positive message following Pique break up

A few weeks ago, Carlos Vives made headlines when he changed the lyrics of the song “La Bicicleta” to support Shakira. In an interview with HOLA! TV, he explained why he made that decision and the public’s reaction.

The video that he’s talking about made headlines earlier this month and features a moment where Vives zips his lips when he sings about Barcelona, a city that people associate with Shakira and Gerard Pique.

Embarrassed and with a laugh, Vives explained that it was more or less an accident and that he let himself go due to the influence of some girls in the audience. When asked if he’d prepared that moment in advance, he said in Spanish, “No, I wouldn’t do that. I let myself go in the moment because I was singing the song and I had a group of young girls in front of me.”

“And I was singing to them when I reached that part and they did like this,” he said, making the hand-zipping lips gesture. “And I don’t know why I mimicked them and made the same gesture.”

“The last thing I want is for people to think that I didn’t want to say Barcelona, when it’s a city that I love.”