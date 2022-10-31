Carlos Vives supports Shakira by changing the lyrics of ‘La Bicleta’

Carlos Vives showed his support for Shakira in his most recent concert.

A clip captured by fans shows Vives performing his hit song “La Bicicleta”, which he made alongside Shakira. He made a key omission in the lyrics, showing his tacit support for his friend as she faces the rupture of her decade long relationship with Gerard Piqué.

The video was shared by the Instagram account Lo Se Todo Colombia, and it compares two clips. The first is the original version of the song, which shows Vives singing the lyrics that reference Shakira, singing about her love of Barranquilla and Barcelona. The second clip is the recording of his concert, where Vives doesn’t mention Barcelona, instead making a zipped lips gesture that viewers interpreted as support for Shakira. “That’s what friends are for,” wrote someone in Spanish. “The person that has good friends has no need for anything else,” wrote someone else.

Carlos Vives and Shakira released “La Bicicleta” in 2016, quickly becoming one of their biggest hits. “The work was intense but also delightful. Both for Shaki and for me, being back in our territory, plus the emotional load that this had for us, it was wonderful. We were really happy riding our bikes, singing on our bikes,” said Vives to the Associated Press.