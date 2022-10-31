Shakira’s mom says Gerard Piqué visited William Mebarak at the hospital

Shakira’s mom, Nidia Ripoll, confirms that Gerard Piqué visited William Mebarak at the hospital. Despite the rocky separation between the Colombian singer and the soccer player, Gerard is still up to date regarding his former in-laws.

Piqué visited the 91-year-old author at the Teknon-Quirón clinic in Barcelona. “Of course, yes,” Ripoll said when reporters asked if he had been in the hospital. “We are still family,” she said bluntly.

How is Shakira’s father doing?

According to Ripoll, he is “stable;” however, she is not sure when he will be discharged. Last week, HOLA! USA reported that Mebarak was back at the hospital. He has had a challenging year after contracting COVID-19, suffering a fall, and undergoing several surgeries.

Although the reason for his recent admission is unknown, his wife previously told Europa Press the family is confident that he can soon be discharged.

Shakira’s parents William Mebarak Chadid and Carmen Ripoll attend Shakira and Gerard Pique’s birthday at an indoor karting venue on February 2, 2012 in Barcelona, Spain.

Recently, Shakira took to social media to share an adorable snap of her parents sharing a loving kiss. The Colombian superstar considers them the perfect example of “true love.” The photo shows Mr. William wearing an oxygen tube and lying in bed.

“The details about his state of health are of a reserved nature,” she said, according to EFE reports. “So the family asks for respect at this time while waiting to see how this evolves” added, Shakira.