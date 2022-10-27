Shakira shares an adorable snap of her parents sharing a loving kiss: ‘true love’

Shakira’s dad, William Mebarak, is back at the hospital. Mebarak, who is staying at the Teknon-Quirón clinic in Barcelona, has had a challenging year after contracting COVID-19, suffering a fall, and undergoing several surgeries.

Although the reason for his recent admission is unknown, his wife and Shakira’s mom, Nidia Ripoll, said the author is recovering. “It’s better, thank God. Everything is fine,” she told Europa Press, as reported by our sister magazine ¡Hola! Ripoll also said the family is confident that he can soon be discharged.

Shakira took to social media to share an adorable snap of her parents sharing a loving kiss. The Colombian superstar considers them the perfect example of “true love.” The photo shows Mr. William wearing an oxygen tube and lying in bed.

“The details about his state of health are of a reserved nature,” she said, according to EFE reports. “So the family asks for respect at this time while waiting to see how this evolves” added, Shakira.

Shakira has also had a challenging year. Aside from her father’s health challenges, she split from her partner of a decade-plus, and she’s also under investigation by the Spanish government and is facing eight years in prison.

Shakira recently appeared on the cover of Elle Magazine and shared some details about her private life and an update on her music. “I feel like in this moment of my life, which is probably one of the most difficult, darkest hours of my life, music has brought light,” she said.