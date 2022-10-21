New Music Friday: The Hottest Releases from Shakira, Taylor Swift, and Gale

It’s Friday! This week brought some new music that will keep you vibing all weekend long, so get your playlist ready and listen to the hottest releases below.

1. Shakira, Ozuna - Monotonia

Shakira and Ozuna release the highly anticipated “Monotonia.” With an action-packed music video filled with what fans are calling “clues” about Shakira’s split from Gerard Pique. The release speaks for itself, gaining over 30 million views in less than 48 hours. It’s been trending at number 1 for music on YouTube.

2. Taylor swift

Taylor Swift dropped her highly anticipated 10th studio album “Midnights.” Million of fans waited for the midnight release, which led to Spotify crashing. “Anti-Hero” came with a captivating music video that is all about being your own worst enemy.

3. Yuridia, Angela Aguilar - Qué Agonía

Yuridia and Ángela Aguilar come together for “Que Agonía.” The song is the 5th single previewed from Yuridia’s Regional Mexican album, “Pa’ Luego Es Tarde,” which was produced by Eden Muñoz and released this week. Their voices come together for a beautiful song inspired by Juanga.

4. Gale - D Pic

Puerto Rican powerhouse singer-songwriter Gale delivers a fun but a no-nonsense song about consent. “D PIC is a song I wanted to write for a long time. It talks about unsolicited photos or photos sent without consent; something that occurs frequently in the digital world and that has happened to many of us at some point,” Gale said. She wrote the song in 20 minutes, explaining, “I had gone through this, and consent is very important to me, which is why it was born so quickly.”