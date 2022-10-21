New Music Friday: The Hottest Releases from Shakira, Taylor Swift, and Gale

It’s Friday! This week brought some new music that will keep you vibing all weekend long, so get your playlist ready and listen to the hottest releases below.
1. Shakira, Ozuna - Monotonia
Shakira and Ozuna release the highly anticipated “Monotonia.” With an action-packed music video filled with what fans are calling “clues” about Shakira’s split from Gerard Pique. The release speaks for itself, gaining over 30 million views in less than 48 hours. It’s been trending at number 1 for music on YouTube.
2. Taylor swift
Taylor Swift dropped her highly anticipated 10th studio album “Midnights.” Million of fans waited for the midnight release, which led to Spotify crashing. “Anti-Hero” came with a captivating music video that is all about being your own worst enemy.
3. Yuridia, Angela Aguilar - Qué Agonía
Yuridia and Ángela Aguilar come together for “Que Agonía.” The song is the 5th single previewed from Yuridia’s Regional Mexican album, “Pa’ Luego Es Tarde,” which was produced by Eden Muñoz and released this week. Their voices come together for a beautiful song inspired by Juanga.
4. Gale - D Pic
Puerto Rican powerhouse singer-songwriter Gale delivers a fun but a no-nonsense song about consent. “D PIC is a song I wanted to write for a long time. It talks about unsolicited photos or photos sent without consent; something that occurs frequently in the digital world and that has happened to many of us at some point,” Gale said. She wrote the song in 20 minutes, explaining, “I had gone through this, and consent is very important to me, which is why it was born so quickly.”
5. Jhayco, Feid, Sech - En La De Ella
Puerto Rican hitmaker, artist, and producer Jhayco collaborate with Feid and Sech on the single “En La De Ella.” The song is dedicated to women, per a press release, and is his “anthem for women; offering freedom from violence, without limits, full enjoyment without permission, or apologies.” The song was written by the artists and was produced by Sky and Jowan. It comes with a fun video filmed in Miami and directed by Death of Gian.
6. The Rudeboyz, Maluma, Adam Levine - Ojalá
The Rudeboyz, Maluma, and Adam Levine release “Ojalá.” The Latin GRAMMY-winning Colombian producers have been Maluma’s long-time collaborators, producing some of his biggest hits. The Rudeboyz are officially stepping out from behind the boards and into the spotlight, tapping Maluma for their debut single and adding Adam Levine.
7. Ysrael Barajas - Lo Mio No Tiene Cura
Gen Z sierreño artist, Ysrael Barajas from Tijuana releases his new single, “Lo Mio No Tiene Cura.” The artist is currently working on releasing his first album.
8. Meztli Zambrano - Naked
Independent singer-songwriter, Meztli Zambrano, releases her latest EP “Naked.” The song reveals her vulnerability and is a look into her deepest feelings. “I couldn’t be more excited and terrified to share my debut EP Naked with you all,” said Zambrano. “This 4-track EP bares my soul and exposes my deepest feelings with hopes that anyone can relate to this story - the story of heartbreak.”
9. Jimmy Eat World - Place Your Debts
Jimmy Eat World releases their new single “Place Your Debts.” Frontman Jim Adkins told Kerrang, “The ‘debt’ you rack up is the time you spend avoiding doing the work to know yourself. You buy an ending every time you start something, and the cost is determined by how closely you pay attention to your personal condition.”
10. Devon Cole - Hey Cowboy
Devon Cole releases “Hey Cowboy.” The catchy song has clever lyrics and a fun music video that will have you singing along.