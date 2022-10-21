What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Oct 21

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Love is Blind season 3 (Netflix)

It appears like Netflix was up to something after the release of “Love is Blind: The Reunion,” a snoozefest that ignored key details about the lives of participants of season two. Season three starts fresh, providing us with a new batch of bachelors and bachelorettes and more pod drama.

The School for Good and Evil (Netflix)

Starring the likes of Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh, “The School of Good and Evil” is a pastiche of gorgeous visuals, stunning actors, and Hogwarts. It follows two best friends who are newly admitted to the school and are placed on different tracks, with one set to become a hero and the other a villain.

The Vow part 2 (HBO Max)

“The Vow part 2” is a continuation of the first documentary series, which follows the fallout of the NXIVM cult. Helmed by Keith Raniere, the organization was linked with sex slaves and branding women, and for the involvement of various notorious people, among them, the Smallville actress Allison Mack, and Carlos Salinas, the son of a former Mexican president.

Argentina, 1985 (Prime Video)