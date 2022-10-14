What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Oct 14

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

High School (Prime Video/Amazon Freevee)

Based on the memoir by the musical duo Tegan and Sara, “High School” follows the twin title characters as they enter a new school and grow apart, with each trying to differentiate themselves from the other.

Halloween Ends (Peacock)

The last installment of the new Halloween series draws to a conclusion, officially ending the saga of Laurie Strode (Jaime Lee Curtis), at least it appears that way on paper. The new film follows Strode and her final confrontation with Michael Myers, who’s been missing over the past four years.

The Watcher (Netflix)

Starring Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Margo Martindale, and Jennifer Coolidge, “The Watcher” is based on a true story and follows a family that exhausts their savings in order to purchase their dream home. Once there, they start receiving letters from a “Watcher,” an unknown entity that’s bent on terrorizing them.

Shantaram (Apple TV)