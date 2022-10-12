‘Scream Queen’ Jamie Lee Curtis farewells Laurie Strode and Michael Myers in ‘Halloween Ends’

For over 40 years, Jamie Lee Curtis gave life to one of the most iconic characters in the horror entertainment industry —one of the longest actor-character pairings in cinema history. Her personification of Laurie Strode from 1978 to 2022 in the Halloween franchise positioned her as the epitome of a scream queen.

The veteran is giving her loyal fans her last rodeo fighting her serial killer brother Michael Myers, also known as The Shape, in the upcoming Halloween Ends movie, premiering on October 14 in Peacock and theaters.

©Universal Pictures



The upcoming ‘Halloween Ends’ movie premieres on October 14 in Peacock and theaters

After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Spoiler! Only one of them will survive.

In 2018, Halloween shattered box office records, becoming the franchise’s highest-grossing chapter. In 2021, Halloween Kills earned the biggest opening weekend for any horror film in the pandemic era and simultaneously set a new record for a non-live event premiere streaming on Peacock.

In this unexpected final chapter, set four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir.

©Universal Pictures



Allyson (Andi Matichak) and Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell)

Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since, but a new character, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), becomes the bridge that connects them for one last time.

During an exclusive sit-down interview with HOLA! USA, Jamie Lee Curtis reveals how she is farewelling the role that launched her acting career at 19 years old; if it makes sense that Michael Myers passes the torch, and what she thinks of the newest generation of horror actresses, including Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera.