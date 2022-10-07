‘Freaky Friday’ sequel? What Jamie Lee Curtis thinks about reuniting with Lindsay Lohan

“Freaky Friday” it’s an incredibly fun movie. Jamie Lee Curtis agrees. In a promotional event in Mexico City for her film “Halloween Ends,” one of the guests asked about the film “Freaky Friday” and whether Curtis would consider continuing the story.

“Lindsay Lohan and I are friends.... Lindsay Lohan and I text. She texted me the other day, she’s in Ireland making her new movie,” said Curtis. “Anyway, Freaky Friday remake? Absolutely.” In case her answer wasn’t clear, she shared a photo of herself and Lohan on Instagram and captioned it, “So, about that ‘Freaky Friday’ revival... you in, @lindsaylohan?”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Curtis discussed her experience working on the film and with Lohan, and has only positive memories and things to say. “Freaky Friday was a fabulous movie, also very freeing creatively,“ she said. ”You know, being a teenager again, it was super fun. I had a good time with Lindsay. She was terrific.“ “Freaky Friday” was released in 2003 and follows a mother and a daughter who swap bodies by accident and are forced to live in the other’s shoes for several days.

Jaime Lee Curtis is currently promoting “Halloween Ends,” the end of the Halloween series and her last time playing the character of Laurie Strode, which she first played in 1978 and was pitval in launching her career.