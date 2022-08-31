Lindsay Lohan shares epic then and now with her little brother Dakota

It looks like Lindsay Lohan’s little brother Dakota Lohan has joined her and her husband on their trip to London. On Tuesday, the actress shared epic then and now photos together. “Now and Then,” she captioned the photo, adding “#TheParentTrap #bffs.” They switched off the role of the lifter since Dakota is all grown up now.



The throwback was taken at Big Ben Tower in London when Dakota was a baby, and Lindsay was filming one of the most iconic films of all time, The Parent Trap. Her green two-piece power suit will make you want to rewatch the movie.

Lilo has a few siblings and half-siblings but seems to be the closest with Dakota, who is nine years younger than her. In December, he joined her and her then fiancé, now husband Bader Shammas on a trip to the snow.



©Lindsay Lohan





Who are the rest of Linday’s siblings?

Her brother Michael Jr. who is a year younger than her appeared in Parent Trap with Lindsay, but it was his only movie. He was occasionally spotted hanging out with Lilo in the club around 2014, but he got out of the limelight and settled down. He is now a father and married to Nina Ginsberg.