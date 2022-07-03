Lindsay Lohan is married! She shared the news on social media

Lindsay Lohan is a married woman! On July 2nd, while celebrating her birthday, Lohan shared a loving tribute to her partner, Bader Shammas. She called him “her husband.” The news were then confirmed by her rep.

Lohan shared a photo of herself and Shammas smiling at the camera. “I am the luckiest woman in the world,” she captioned the post. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday.”

Lohan celebrated her 36th birthday, and received tributes and posts from different members of her family. “My best friend for life,“ wrote her brother, Dakota Lohan, on Instagram. ”I’ve never smiled more than when I’m with you. You’re the most kind human. I’m beyond grateful to have you in my life. Thank you for being you. Sounds simple but it means so much to me. Love you Linds.”

Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas on November of last year, sharing a photo of the two while showing off her diamond ring ring. At the time, the couple had been keeping their relationship relatively private and had been dating for three years. “My love. My life. My family. My future,” she captioned her engagement post. Since, Lohan keeps her followers updated of her romantic life, sharing birthday celebrations and moments alongside each other’s family.