Watch Lindsay Lohan swap drama for fitness in new Superbowl ad

Lindsay Lohan poked fun at her past in a new Superbowl ad. In it, she’s seen working out, playing Jeopardy with Dennis Rodman and tattooing Danny Trejo, embodying the goals of anyone who wants to live healthier lives.

The ad is called “What’s Gotten into Lindsay” and it’s for the gym Planet Fitness, addressing her past in a funny and smart way. It starts with Lindsay working out, with the people in the gym asking, “What’s gotten into Lindsay?” She’s seen then playing nad winning Jeopardy, with a guest appearance by Dennis Rodman, and then tattooing Danny Trejo, switching DUIs for DIYs.

The last celebrity to make a guest appearance in the ad is William Shatner, who is also working out in Lindsay’s gym.

In an interview with People Magazine, Lindsay Lohan talked about why partnering up with Planet Fitness felt like the right thing to do. “Planet Fitness promotes everything I look for in fitness, it‘s an inclusive environment, it’s fun, and it promotes a safe space for exercise. Mostly, I am proud to be a part of something that encourages all of us to take time for our health and wellness,” she said.

Lindsay also talked about her past and how the ad pokes fun at it in way that’s respectful and how she feels about this new stage in her life. “It was refreshing to put my past to bed once and for all and share with people how I am living my life today,“ she explained.