Lindsay Lohan ‘freezes’ on a trip with her fiancé and little brother Cohan

Lindsay Lohan is somewhere cold but she has people who love her keeping her warm. The actress has been sharing photos on a trip to the snow with her fiancé Bader Shammas and her 25-year-old little brother Cohan Lohan. On Sunday Lindsay shared an adorable black and white pic posing with her little brother in front of a large Christmas tree in an outdoor plaza and the siblings were all smiles as he hugged her. “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” Lilo captioned the pic.

©Lindsay Lohan





Then on Monday, the 35-year-old shared another black and white picture standing in the same spot with her new fiance. “No1 else I‘d rather freeze with,” she wrote in the caption. Considering they are posing in front of the same tree, and Lilo is wearing the same outfit, it’s safe to say the trio is on the same trip. Lindsay and her boo live in Dubai and it‘s currently reaching 80 degrees over there- so the photos definitely weren’t taken in the city.

©Lindsay Lohan





Lindsay’s little brother shared his support and approval for the happy couple and wrote in the comments, “Y‘all are so cute!!!” The actress tagged her fiancé in the picture but the financier seems to appreciate his privacy because his profile is private and he only has a little over 600 followers. However, there are surely hundreds of thousands of requests in his notifications.

Lindsay is in the middle of an epic comeback and she announced her engagement last month on social media posing with her fiancé and her diamond ring. “My love. My life. My family. My future,” she wrote. The couple has been linked since they were spotted together at a music festival in Dubai in February 2020 but they kept their relationship private. As noted by Page Six, in May 2020 Dina Lohan spoke of her future son in law, ‘“Lindsay is dating a wonderful guy right now,” she said. “But that‘s neither here nor there. When she’s ready to talk about her personal life,” Dina added.