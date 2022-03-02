Lindsay Lohan signs a multiple film deal with Netflix

Lindsay Lohan signed a multiple movie deal with Netflix. Aside from her upcoming Christmas movie, “Falling for Christmas,” the actress has signed on for two more films with the streamer.

She shared the deal with Netflix on her Instagram, writing, “Exciting things to come!”

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Christina Rogers, Netflix’s director of independent films, shared the deal. “We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her. We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world,” she said.

Details on the movies have yet to be announced, but they imply that Lohan is serious about returning to acting. Over the past years, Lohan has had on and off appearances on TV and film, most recently the reality series “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach House.”

Lohan’s upcoming Netflix film is expected this holiday season. In it, she plays a newly engaged spoiled heiress who suffers a skiing accident and is taken in by a handsome lodge owner played by Chord Overstreet. The film will be directed by Janeen Damian.

When it comes to her personal life, Lohan is in a very good place, announcing her engagement with her boyfriend Bader Shammas. “My love. My life. My family. My future,” she wrote on Instagram. The two have been together since 2020, having met in a concert in Dubai.