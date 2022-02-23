Lindsay Lohan joins TikTok, shocks us with how she pronounces her name

Lindsay Lohan joined TikTok earlier this month, sharing a clip of herself making the announcement. It’s cute. What’s shocking is the fact that we’ve been pronouncing her name wrong for the past two decades.

The video shows Lindsay speaking straight at the camera and wearing a light colored sweater. “Hey everyone, it’s Lindsay Lohan, and guess what? Now I’m on TikTok,“ she said, pronouncing her name with a silent ‘h’, going against everything we know. The majority of people pronounce ‘Lohan’ with an emphasis on the ‘h’. Fans were shocked and were sure to inform her in the comments.

“Wait. Lindsey “LOWEN”?!?IVE BEEN SAYING IT WRONG MY WHOLE LIFE?!?” wrote a follower. “im sorry ive said your name wrong my entire life,” wrote someone else

Lohan has been active over the past month, sharing a variety of TikToks with her followers, including her Super Bowl ad with Planet Fitness and a video of herself reading lines from “The Parent Trap,” her breakout film and one of her most famous projects. In the film, she plays the role of Annie and Hallie, twin sisters who were separated at birth following their parents’ divorce. Lohan’s Tiktok has her lip synching to one of Annie’s lines. “Yes, you want to know the difference between us? I have claws and you don’t,” she says, British accent and all. Lohan’s account has over 450k followers.

The past year has been busy for Lohan, who’s booked a couple of projects, joined a podcast and announced her engagement to fiancé Bader Shammas. In an interview with Extra magazine, she talked about wedding planning and her low key approach to it. “I’m looking at destinations,” Lohan said. “I’ve already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it’s an exciting time. I’m very girly, so.”