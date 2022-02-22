Lindsay Lohan recreates iconic scene from ‘The Parent Trap’ on TikTok

We all know Lindsay Lohan has the most iconic filmography, including ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Freaky Friday,’ and the 1998 remake ‘The Parent Trap,’ in which she played twins Hallie Parker and Annie James.

And now that the Hollywood star is making a comeback, with new exciting projects and her new Super Bowl commercial, Lindsay is giving her die-hard fans everything they want with a new TikTok video, recreating one of the most famous scenes from the movie.

The 35-year-old actress lip-syncs as Hallie in the clip, “Yes, you want to know the difference between us,” continuing the dialogue as Annie, “I have class and you don’t.”

The video has already been watched over 2 million times, showing that she is still an icon, making viewers feel nostalgic about the famous remake and making fans excited for more upcoming projects, including the Netflix film ‘Falling for Christmas’ premiering this year.

“THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED,” one follower wrote, while another commented, “This movie raised me.”

Lindsay recently opened up about her time working in the movie, revealing that she didn’t feel like she was working at the time, “It just felt like a really incredible experience for me and a lot of fun,“ adding that her “parents were kind of separating at the time when this was all going on.”

“It made it a lot easier for me to play these characters that were figuring it out,” she shared.