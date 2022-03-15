Hilary Duff looks back at her most iconic photo shoot featuring Mandy Moore, Lindsay Lohan and more stars

Hilary Duff is looking back at some of the highs and lows of her career, including her 2003 Vanity Fair photo shoot, featuring all teenage royalty at the time, Amanda Bynes, Mandy Moore, Alexis Bledel, Evan Rachel Wood, Raven-Symoné, Lindsay Lohan, the Olsen twins, and more stars.

The 34-year-old star of ‘How I Met Your Father’ was recently asked if the iconic cover was a “career high” for her, to which she said “Explain career high,” adding “personal high or just like a big achievement?”

“I remember being like, ‘This is cool I was included in this,’ but no, this was a very high stress, anxiety-inducing day,” Hilary shared, “Also, Mandy and I are great friends now, so this is very funny.”

Mandy previously opened up about her friendship with Hilary, revealing she is a “close friend” and described her as a “super mom,” confessing that she hosts a music class at her house, “There’s lots of other new moms in our group: Meghan Trainor, Ashley Tisdale.”

Evan Rachel Wood was also asked about the cover, which featured young Hollywood stars, with the headline ‘It’s Totally Raining Teens! And It’s, Like, So a Major Moment in Pop Culture.’

The actress revealed that it was not a positive experience for her, explaining that she was “close to tears” and “felt like meat,” as the photo shoot “wasn’t comfortable” at all” and she was pressured to “shut up and do what you are told.”