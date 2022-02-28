Amanda Bynes files to end 9-year conservatorship: ‘She believes her condition is improved’

Amanda Bynes had a successful career in Hollywood, after being catapulted to fame as a young actress in Nickelodeon’s ‘The Amanda Show,’ she starred in multiple successful romantic comedies, including ‘What a Girl Wants,’ ‘She’s The Man,’ ‘Hairspray,’ and more.

So when the star began making headlines for a series of public breakdowns, including facing hit-and-run charges, driving under the influence and starting a fire outside a residence in California, fans started to worry about her mental health.

Following the last incident in August 2013, Amanda’s mother, Lynn Bynes, was granted temporary conservatorship over her daughter, which was turned permanent in October 2014, and was extended to end in August 2020.

The legal arrangement was extended yet again until January 2023, when a judge reviewed a health report on Amanda’s health in September 2021. She stated at the time that she was “doing really well, besides anxiety and trauma.”

Her attorney, David A. Esquibias, also stated last year that her parents and family “would love to see Amanda not under a conservatorship,” explaining that while “the timing is not right at the moment,” they continued to work “toward that direction, and one day we all hope to see it.”

Now the 35-year-old former actress has filed a petition to end her 9-year-long conservatorship, following Britney Spears’ win in November 2021, and a new hearing has been scheduled for March 2022.

Amanda’s attorney, David A. Esquibias, stated that the star “wishes to terminate her conservatorship,” explaining that she “believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”